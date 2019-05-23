

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, on Thursday issued outlook for fiscal year 2019. The company said the range for sales and EBIT margin is widened at the lower end.



The company noted that in the current second quarter, the order situation remains subdued. A recovery in the second half of the year is uncertain but still possible.



Based on the current situation, the company expects sales for the year as a whole in a range of 640 million euros to 680 million euros. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 12 percent and 15 percent.



Sales increased in 2018 were 659.7 million euros with an EBIT margin of 14.4%.



Further, the company confirmed mid-term targets for sales growth with an EBIT margin of above 20 percent. The company said it is convinced that the underlying growth drivers for its business, such as E-mobility, energy transformation, biotechnology and nanotechnology, are intact, despite the current market weakness.



