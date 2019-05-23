

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS), at its annual Meet Novartis Management investor event, reiterated the overall strategy to become a leading medicines company powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science. The company said its management is focused on driving its strategy and sustainable growth.



Novartis said it is building depth across the core therapeutic areas by advancing a highly productive and valuable pipeline.



The company said it is driving growth through cutting edge pipeline with 15 in-market blockbusters and more than 25 potential blockbusters in development, including 10+ planned launches by 2021.



In the Pharmaceuticals business unit, the company said strong momentum continues for key growth drivers based on a growing evidence base.



Novartis CEO, Vas Narasimhan, said, 'We are developing and launching medicines that can change the standard of care in devastating diseases. Our pipeline is industry-leading with more than 25 potential blockbusters and this pace of innovation positions Novartis well for the future.'



