

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's GDP data. GDP is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the same pace as initially estimated.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro dropped against the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the yen. Against the pound, it rose.



The euro was worth 122.96 against the yen, 1.1244 against the franc, 0.8818 against the pound and 1.1149 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX