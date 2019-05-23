

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, Thursday reported that first-half profit before tax increased to 75 million pounds from last year's 69 million pounds. Earnings per share grew to 14.3 pence from last year's 13 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 86 million pounds, compared to 73 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 16.1 pence, compared to 13.9 pence a year ago.



For the 28 weeks ended April 13, total revenue increased to 1.19 billion pounds from prior year's 1.13 billion pounds. Like-for-like sales growth was 4.1 percent in the first half.



The Board is not declaring an interim dividend.



Regarding the current trading, the company said its like-for-like sales in the last 33 weeks, including the period since the half year, have grown by 3.8 percent.



Looking forward, despite a tough market with limited visibility, the company said it is confident to continue to out-perform based on its many initiatives.



