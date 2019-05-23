

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate rose in April after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 8.0 percent in April from 7.0 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.6 percent.



The number of unemployed persons in April rose to 220,000 from 191,000 in March. A year ago, the jobless figure was 233,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 23.4 percent in April from 20.4 percent in the previous month.



The employment rate slowed to 61.1 percent in April from 61.5 percent in the prior month.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.6 percent in April.



