

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected rate in April, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 11.9 percent year-on-year in April, compared to a 4.0 percent increase in April 2018. Economists had expected a 10.0 percent gain.



Other retail sales in non-specialized stores grew the most by 20.7 percent annually in April. Furniture, radio, TV and household appliances and food, beverages and tobacco products sales rose by 19.5 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 3.5 percent in April.



At current prices, retail sales rose 13.6 percent annually and grew by 4.4 percent from a month ago.



