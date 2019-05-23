

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY, RY.TO) reported Thursday a net income of C$3.23 billion or C$2.20 per share for the second quarter. Net income was up 6 percent from last year, with solid earnings per share growth of 7 percent.



Results reflected strong earnings growth in Capital Markets, Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. These were partially offset by lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services and Insurance. Results this quarter also reflected continued investments in talent, and digital and technology initiatives.



Total revenues for the quarter grew to C$11.50 billion from C$10.05 billion in the same quarter last year.



Provision for credit losses C$426 million, compared to C$274 million last year.



Separately, Royal Bank of Canada announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of C$1.02 per share, payable on and after August 23, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2019.



