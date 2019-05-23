

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $282.43 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $237.38 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hormel Foods Corp reported adjusted earnings of $248.99 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.34 billion from $2.33 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.71 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $9.50 - $10.0 Bln



