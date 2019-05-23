

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson (CHRW) said the company will enhance its European Surface Transportation business with the announced acquisition of Dema Service S.p.A., a privately-owned logistics company providing road transportation services across Europe. C.H. Robinson also expects the acquisition to strengthen its existing footprint in Italy.



Based in Pescara, Italy, Dema Service is a leading provider of truck brokerage in Europe. The company also provides freight forwarding and other logistics services. It has three offices located in Italy, Poland and Czech Republic.



