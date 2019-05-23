

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) said that its annual shareholders' meeting adopted proposals of executive and supervisory boards by large majorities. It reaffirmed outlook for fiscal year 2019.



It expects further sales growth this year, but lower earnings due to persistently difficult underlying conditions.



The company is distributing a total of 124.2 million euros in dividends to its shareholders for 2018. The dividend per dividend-bearing share is 2.50 euros.



The shareholders adopted a proposal of the Executive and Supervisory Boards to ratify the actions of the members of Wacker Chemie AG's Executive Board during 2018.



The Executive and Supervisory Boards' proposal to ratify the actions of the members of Wacker Chemie AG's Supervisory Board during 2018 was adopted.



The Supervisory Board's proposal to appoint KPMG AG as auditor for fiscal 2019 was adopted.



