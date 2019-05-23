sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

79,72 Euro		+0,47
+0,59 %
WKN: 777514 ISIN: US1462291097 Ticker-Symbol: HCH 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARTERS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,19
80,74
14:33
78,92
80,48
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARTERS INC
CARTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARTERS INC79,72+0,59 %