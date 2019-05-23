

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) said that it signed new multi-year private label credit services agreement with Children's clothing company Carter's Inc.



Alliance Data's card services business has been selected to provide private label credit card and integrated marketing services for Carter's U.S. retail business.



Alliance Data said it will create a data-driven credit card program for Carter's that will integrate with the company's current rewards program, Rewarding Moments, to provide further value to Carter's customers shopping at company-operated stores and websites in the U.S. Carter's will leverage Alliance Data's suite of digital capabilities to make the credit application process quick and seamless for the customer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX