

Switzerland's industrial production grew at a steady pace in the first quarter, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.



In the first quarter, industrial output grew 4.3 percent from the previous year, the same rate as seen in the fourth quarter. Production advanced 4.2 percent in January, 3.7 percent in February and 5.1 percent in March.



Construction output logged annual growth of 1.2 percent in the first quarter, reversing a 2.8 percent fall in the preceding quarter.



Production of industry and construction grew 3.7 percent annually after climbing 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter.



Data showed that industrial turnover registered an increase of 3.6 percent in the first quarter. Turnover advanced 4.3 percent in January, 2.5 percent in February and 4.1 percent in March.



Construction turnover advanced 1.6 percent in the first quarter from last year.



