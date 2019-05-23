

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank policymakers acknowledged that they were less confident regarding a return of solid growth in the euro area in the second half of the year, minutes of the April 9-10 policy session showed on Thursday.



While the more protracted 'soft patch' suggested by the latest data remained consistent with this baseline scenario, 'it was acknowledged that there was now somewhat less confidence in this baseline scenario and that the range of other possible outcomes had widened,' the minutes, which the ECB calls 'account', said.



'More information would need to be gathered in the run-up to the Governing Council's June monetary policy meeting, when new Eurosystem staff projections would become available.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX