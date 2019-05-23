

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended May 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 211,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 212,000.



The modest decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected initial jobless claims to inch up to 215,000.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also fell to 220,250, a decrease of 4,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 225,000.



