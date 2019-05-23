

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) said that it is confident that its performance will remain stable.



'I am definitely proud of these figures. Many of our competitors had to put up with falls in earnings, which were significant in some cases, and adjust their expectations. In contrast, we are confident that our performance will remain stable. This is because we have taken the right steps in the past to make LANXESS weatherproof,' said Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the Board of Management of the company.



The Board of Management and Supervisory Board proposed a dividend of 0.90 euros per share to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting - 12.5 percent more than in the previous year.



For the full year 2019, Lanxess expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between 1.000 billion euros and 1.050 billion euros.



