'The clear result of the vote on our dividend proposal is an explicit commitment to building a modern 5G mobile network,' commented Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of United Internet AG.



At today's Annual General Meeting of United Internet in Frankfurt, 99.8 percent of the votes cast approved the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of 0.05 euros per share for the 2018 financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX