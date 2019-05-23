

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the media speculation, Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) confirmed that it has received a preliminary and unsolicited indicative offer from Triton Partners for its Northern Europe business, comprising its tour operator and airline in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.



Thomas Cook said it is currently evaluating the offer alongside the ongoing strategic review of its Group Airline, announced in February 2019.



The company noted that it has received multiple bids, including for the whole, and parts, of the airline business and the Board of Thomas Cook Group will consider these approaches with the aim of maximising value for all shareholders.



