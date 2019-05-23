

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY.PK) said that it received a clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to expand testing menu on cobas 6800/8800 Systems for sexually transmitted diseases. The addition of the cobas TV/MG test to the testing menu provides the flexibility to process up to four sexually transmitted infections from one patient sample.



'The launch of cobas TV/MG continues our expansion of our STI menu, giving healthcare providers and their patients greater access to more information from a single sample,' said Mario Torres, Head of Roche Molecular Diagnostics.



Roche announced US Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the cobas TV/MG test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems for the detection of Trichomonas vaginalis and/or Mycoplasma genitalium DNA in both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.



Laboratories can now simultaneously process from a single patient sample a combination of Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Mycoplasma genitalium, which provides clinicians the information they need to screen and diagnose sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and improve patient care.



