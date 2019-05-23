sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

238,60 Euro		+2,70
+1,14 %
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 50
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
239,80
240,37
17:53
239,75
240,20
17:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS238,60+1,14 %