

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss market ended notably lower on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, due to mounting worries about a protracted trade war between the U.S. and China and its likely impact on the global economy.



U.S. and China trade talks collapsed earlier this month as President Donald Trump followed through on a threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.



The Trump administration also blocked U.S. companies from doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei but recently gave the company a 90-day reprieve.



Meanwhile, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said in a weekly briefing that the Trump administration must 'show sincerity and correct their wrong actions' if the U.S. wants trade talks to continue.



'Negotiations can only continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect,' Gao said, noting that China is closely monitoring developments and preparing a necessary response.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI, ended down 50.73 points, or 0.53%, at 9,594.31, after scaling a high of 9,623.60 and a low of 9,563.72 during the session.



On Wednesday, the index ended up 20.88 points, or 0.22%, at 9,645.04, after scoring a gain of 0.44% a session earlier.



LafargeHolcim declined more than 3%. Credit Suisse, Sika and Adecco lost 2 to 2.4%.



Geberit, Swiss Life Holding, ABB, UBS Group, Lonza Group, Swatch Group, SGS, Richemont and Zurich Insurance ended lower by 1 to 2%.



Nestle and New Zealand's dairy producer Fonterra Co-operative Group announced that they would review strategic options for their Dairy Partners Americas joint venture in Brazil, including prospects of a potential sale. Nestle shares ended lower by about 0.4%.



In economic news, Switzerland's industrial production grew at a steady pace in the first quarter, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.



In the first quarter, industrial output grew 4.3% from the previous year, the same rate as seen in the fourth quarter. Production advanced 4.2% in January, 3.7% in February and 5.1% in March.



Construction output logged annual growth of 1.2% in the first quarter, reversing a 2.8% fall in the preceding quarter.



Production of industry and construction grew 3.7% annually after climbing 3.1% in the fourth quarter.



Data showed that industrial turnover registered an increase of 3.6% in the first quarter. Turnover advanced 4.3% in January, 2.5% in February and 4.1% in March.



Construction turnover advanced 1.6% in the first quarter from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX