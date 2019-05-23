

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BMO Capital Markets has downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on concerns over the negative impact of African swine fever.



BMO slashed Chipotle's 12-month price target to $620 from $675, which would represent a 12% decline based on Wednesday close of $702, according to CNBC. The stock, which has gained more than 54% in 2019, took beating after BMO downgraded it and plunged 6% on Thursday. The stock is currently trading at $667.55.



African swine fever has spread across Asia and has killed millions of pigs in key regions across the continent, including China, home of half the world's pigs. This has impacted the prices for pork, which has soared over the past several months.



'It has the greatest pork exposure in our coverage (estimated at 10%), and our work suggests that CMG realizes commodity inflation with little to no lag,' BMO analyst Andrew Strelzik said.



'This suggests that CMG could be among the earliest to realize the impacts of African Swine Fever, potentially as early as 3Q19,' he added.



A spokesperson at Chipotle told CNBC that pork represents less than 2% of the restaurant chain's total food costs. 'Since we purchase higher quality, more expensive pork than commodity pork, and we have pricing agreements in place, we don't expect a significant impact on our costs,' the spokesperson said.



