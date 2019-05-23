sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

163,40 Euro		-3,24
-1,94 %
WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,08
162,37
22:00
161,62
162,26
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FACEBOOK INC
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACEBOOK INC163,40-1,94 %