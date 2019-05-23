

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the U.S. Department of Agricultural has announced a program to assist farmers hurt by what it calls 'unjustified retaliation and trade disruption.'



The $16 billion aid program includes $14.5 billion in direct payments to farmers and purchasing $1.4 billion in surplus commodities affected by trade retaliation.



The USDA said the $16 billion is in line with the estimated impacts of unjustified retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and other trade disruptions.



The aid will assist agricultural producers while President Donald Trump works to address long-standing market access barriers, the USDA added.



'The plan we are announcing today ensures farmers do not bear the brunt of unfair retaliatory tariffs imposed by China and other trading partners,' said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.



He added, 'Our team at USDA reflected on what worked well and gathered feedback on last year's program to make this one even stronger and more effective for farmers.'



Last year, the administration provided $12 billion in emergency relief for farmers as Trump ramped up his trade war with China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX