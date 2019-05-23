

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $23.97 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $20.62 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Deckers Outdoor Corp reported adjusted earnings of $24.88 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $394.13 million from $400.68 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $24.88 Mln. vs. $15.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $394.13 Mln vs. $400.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ($1.25) - ($1.15). Next quarter revenue guidance: $250.0 - $260.0 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX