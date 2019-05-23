

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.8 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $1.1 billion, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $14.0 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.8 Bln. vs. $0.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $14.0 Bln vs. $14.0 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.56 Full year EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX