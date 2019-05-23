

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $419 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $850 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $579 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $7.15 billion from $7.47 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $579 Mln. vs. $506 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $7.15 Bln vs. $7.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $1.62 to $1.72



