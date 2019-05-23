

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.4 billion, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $0.9 billion, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $0.6 billion or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $7.2 billion from $7.5 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.6 Bln. vs. $0.5 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $7.2 Bln vs. $7.5 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.72



