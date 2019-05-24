

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity fell further in March, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



The all industry activity index declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.2 percent drop in February. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.2 percent.



Among components, construction industry activity increased 0.3 percent, slower than 1.5 percent rise in February. At the same time, industrial production declined 0.6 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent gain in February.



Tertiary industry activity fell 0.4 percent, following a 0.6 percent decline in February.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity dropped 0.4 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.



