

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INF.L) said the Group continues to trade according to its plan. Looking forward, the Board remains confident of meeting fiscal year outlook.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, Informa PLC, said: 'Informa has performed well through the first four months of the year, with steady trading across our enlarged portfolio of specialist international brands. This leaves us well placed to meet our targets for 2019 and deliver a further year of growth in revenue, adjusted profit, earnings, cashflow and dividends.'



