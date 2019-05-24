

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) said Group performance for the four months to 30 April 2019 has been in line with its view. Group like-for-like sales rose 3%, for the period. Reported sales were up 6%, for the four-month period.



The Group reported cash conversion of over 100% for the period. Net debt at the period end was 265 million pounds, down 32 million pounds from the year end.



Spectris plc said, overall, the Group's performance remains consistent with its fiscal year expectations. The Group is on track to deliver the projected 15-20 million pounds of benefits in 2019 under its profit improvement programme.



