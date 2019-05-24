

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Singapore industrial production rose in April after falling in the previous month, defying expectation for further fall, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Friday.



Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 4.3 percent decline in March. Economists had expected a fall of 3.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, factory output increased a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in April, after a 2.5 percent decrease in the previous month. Economists were looking for a 1.3 percent decrease.



Excluding bio-medical manufacturing, output fell 2.1 percent from a year ago, but grew 5.7 percent from the previous month.



The biomedical manufacturing and chemical clusters logged output growth, while the rest of the manufacturing clusters contracted.



