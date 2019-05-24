

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Transport company Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) confirmed Friday that it has commenced legal action against the Department for Transport or DfT in connection with the procurement of the West Coast Partnership franchise.



The legal action, which is taken along with Stagecoach's partners SNCF and Virgin, follows a decision by the DfT in April 2019 to disqualify Stagecoach and its partners from the East Midlands, West Coast Partnership and South Eastern franchise competitions.



The company noted that a claim has been issued at the High Court in London under Part 7 of the Civil Procedure Rules together with a judicial review claim. The claim alleges that the DfT breached its statutory duties under the relevant provisions of Regulation 1370/2007[1]and the relevant principles of EU and English law, in connection with the procurement of the ongoing competition for the franchise.



The claim has been brought by West Coast Trains Partnership Limited, in which Stagecoach holds a 50% share, SNCF 30% and Virgin holding 20%.



On May 8, Stagecoach East Midlands Trains Limited issued a Part 7 claim against the DfT in connection with the procurement of the new East Midlands rail franchise, which was awarded to Abellio.



