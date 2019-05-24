

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) said it recorded a total group adjusted loss including discontinued operations for the 53 week period to 30 March 2019. The Group noted that its major restructuring activity during the year has resulted in significant headline losses. The Group recorded continuation of difficult trading conditions in the UK with UK like-for-like sales decline of 8.9%. Looking forward, Mothercare plc said its 2019 total (continuing and discontinued) performance is in line with previous guidance.



From continuing operations, pre-tax loss was 66.6 million pounds for the 53 week period to 30 March 2019 compared to a loss of 94.0 million pounds in the 52 week prior year period. Loss per share from continuing operations was 23.8 pence compared to a loss of 54.8 pence. Adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations was 18.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 29.0 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 7.1 pence compared to a loss of 16.3 pence. Group adjusted loss before taxation and foreign currency revaluations was 20.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 22.6 million pounds.



Total Group loss before tax was 87.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 72.8 million pounds, last year. Total group adjusted loss including discontinued operations before taxation and foreign currency revaluations was 11.6 million pounds compared to profit of 2.3 million pounds, previous year.



On a continuing operations basis, full year total Group revenue was down 11.5% to 513.8 million pounds. Worldwide sales declined 7.1% to 948.0 million pounds.



Total full year Group revenue declined 13.5% to 566.3 million pounds. Worldwide sales were down 7.9% to 1.07 billion pounds.



The company said it will not pay a final dividend due to the refinancing of the business. The total dividend for the year is nil pence per share.



