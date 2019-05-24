

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said it has informed the Board of Victoria Park that the company plans to initiate a compulsory acquisition proceeding for the remaining shares in Victoria Park. Currently, Vonovia SE owns approximately 91.4 percent of the Victoria Park shares.



The Board of Victoria Park has decided to de-list its ordinary shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the class A and class B shares is expected to be on or around 17 June 2019. The Board of Victoria Park will propose an Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on a redemption of preference shares.



