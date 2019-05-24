

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation slowed slightly in April, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Producer price inflation came in at 2.3 percent in April, down from 2.4 percent in March.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose slightly to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, producer prices increased 0.6 percent, in contrast to a 0.3 percent drop in March.



Among components, producer prices of capital and intermediate goods gained 0.9 percent, each, from last year. Energy prices surged 7 percent, while consumer goods prices dropped 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX