

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production growth slowed in March, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction climbed 5.7 percent year-on-year in March, after a 7.1 percent rise in February.



Industrial production rose 4.7 percent annually and construction output rose by 10.3 percent in March.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 1.0 percent in March, reversing a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Industrial production fell 1.6 percent monthly and construction output registered a growth of 0.8 percent in March.



