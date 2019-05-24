

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK retail sales figures for April. Sales including auto fuel are forecast to grow 4.5 percent annually, slower than the 6.7 percent increase seen in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound held steady against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the franc. Against the euro, it rose.



The pound was worth 1.2702 against the franc, 0.8830 against the euro, 138.78 against the yen and 1.2671 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



