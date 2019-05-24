

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Huawei could be part of a trade deal between the U.S. and China, raising hopes for an end to the trade dispute, which has escalated in recent weeks with tariff hikes and threats of more action.



In addition, Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was 'looking forward' to seeing Chinese President Xi in Osaka, Japan, at the G20 meetings.



The benchmark DAX was up 103 points or 0.87 percent at 12,055 in opening deals after falling as much as 1.8 percent the previous day.



Auto stocks were rising across the board. BMW gained 1.2 percent, Daimler advanced 1.4 percent and Volkswagen climbed 1.5 percent.



Lender Commerzbank edged down slightly and rival Deutsche Bank shed 0.8 percent.



