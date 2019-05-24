

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) said Friday that it will it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares or 'ADSs' from the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE and the deregistration of such ADSs and underlying ordinary shares, due to a number of considerations, including the limited trading volume of its ADSs relative to its worldwide trading volume, and the significant administrative burden and costs of maintaining the listing of the ADSs on the NYSE, the registration of the ADSs with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and complying with the periodic reporting and related obligations of the Exchange Act.



The last day of trading of the ADSs on the NYSE will be on or about June 13, 2019. From and after that, SMIC will no longer list its ADSs evidenced by American Depositary Receipts on the NYSE.



