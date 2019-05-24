

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Durable Goods Orders for April will be the major focus on Friday. The consensus is for a sharp decline.



Earnings report from corporate majors such as Autodesk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc. and Intuit are expected today.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the green.



The early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Investors are still chewing comments of President Trump that the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is 'very dangerous.'



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 130.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 28.00 points.



The U.S. Stocks closed sharply lower on Friday. The Dow tumbled 286.14 points or 1.1 percent to 25,490.47, the Nasdaq plunged 122.56 points or 1.6 percent to 7,628.28 and the S&P 500 slumped 34.03 points or 1.2 percent to 2,822.24.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for April will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 2.2 percent, while it grew 2.7 percent in the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.0 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1050 and U.S. Rig Count was 987.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended little changed with a positive bias while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.32 percent at 27,353.93.



Japanese shares ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average ended down 33.92 points or 0.16 percent at 21,117.22, posting its third consecutive weekly loss. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 1,541.21.



Australian markets fell notably, dragged down by financials and energy companies on rising Sino-U.S. trade tensions. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 35.80 points or 0.55 percent to 6,456 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 38.70 points or 0.59 percent at 6,545.60.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 48.65 points or 0.92 percent, the German DAX is gaining 114.94 points or 0.96 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 56.07 points or 0.77 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 82.85 points or 0.87 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.02 percent.



