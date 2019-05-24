

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a notable rebound in new orders for U.S. durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing durable goods orders pulled back in the month of April.



The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 2.1 percent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.7 percent in March.



Economists had expected orders to slump by 2.0 percent compared to the 2.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders were unchanged in April following a revised 0.5 percent drop in March. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent uptick.



