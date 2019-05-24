

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT) has removed Huawei laptops and servers from its online store, following the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese telecom equipment giant. Search for Huawei products leads to an error message, however the company has not issued any statements in this regard.



The latest decision has put restriction on U.S. vendors in marketing components to Huawei Technologies. As an immediate action, Google has restricted its Android license to Huawei. It is expected the Microsoft all will also end its Windows license to the Chinese technology company. Intel and Qualcomm also might follow suit.



According to reports Huawei is striving to get out of the trouble and working on an emergency mode. They are checking with non-U.S. suppliers to get over the ban in U.S.



Incertitude following the U.S. restriction are leading to delay in launch of latest Huawei mobile devices in various markets.



