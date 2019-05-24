

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - As discussion between aviation experts and regulators are going on to re-certify Boeing 737 Max, Southwest airlines offered an option to switch flights for free, if they fear to travel on a Max.



Southwest is the world's largest operator of Boeing 737 Max with 34 planes in its fleet.



371 Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded following two tragic accidents that killed 346 passengers in two tragic accidents within a short span of six months. Expert reviews are going on in various continents.



On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or FAA and aviation regulators from 33 countries met in Texas to discuss the safety aspects of the Max. Regulators are not yet satisfied with the security updates and fixes done by the aircraft maker.



