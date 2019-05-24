

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump said 'great things' are in store for bilateral relations between India and the United States during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.



The leader of the world's economic super power sent out the promissory gesture in a congratulatory message on Modi's re-election.



'Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!,' Trump said on Twitter Thursday.



Modi's second term begins at a crucial time in ties between the world's two largest democracies.



U.S. goods and services trade with India, which is its ninth largest trading partner, has grown in recent years, and was worth $142.1 billion in 2018.



A Congressional Research Service update last month said, 'The United States and India view one another as important strategic partners to advance common interests regionally and globally.



India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with more than 7 percent growth projected for 2019.



US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also congratulated the Indian Prime Minister on his victory in election.



Thanking Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India, Modi said it was a victory of democracy which India and the US cherish.



'I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world,' Modi tweeted Friday.



