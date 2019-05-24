

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Friday as investors picked up stocks, reacting positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that there is a 'good possibility' of including Huawei in a trade deal to end the U.S.-China trade conflict.



He said further that he looks forward to seeing Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 very shortly.



Investors also kept a close eye on Brexit developments after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will resign as Conservative leader on Friday 7 June following the backlash against her new Brexit deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.56% up. Among the major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX advanced 0.49%, the U.K.'s FTSE ended 0.65% up and France's CAC 40 added 0.67%, while Switzerland's SMI closed with a gain of 0.76%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended on a firm note.



Russia and Ukraine ended flat, while Ireland finished modestly lower.



Despite widening full-year loss, Mothercare shares jumped more than 9% as the company said its outlook was more positive, citing a 'moderate recovery' in its international business and 'some improving UK trends'.



A rating upgrade of the stock by Goldman Sachs lifted Royal Mail shares by nearly 8%.



Shares of B&M tumbled despite the company reporting a fairly sharp increase in profit.



In France, Casino Group soared nearly 20% after the retailer said that it isn't part of safeguard proceedings relating to its parent company Rallye.



In economic news, UK retail sales performed better-than-expected in April as warm weather boosted clothing sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



The retail sales volume remained unchanged month-on-month, after rising 1.2% in March. Sales were forecast to drop 0.3%.



At the same time, sales excluding auto fuel, dropped 0.2%, in contrast to March's 1.4% increase. Economists had forecast a 0.5% fall.



