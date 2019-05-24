

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Friday said Lyrica did not meet set goals for the treatment of epilepsy in a late stage clinical trial.



Pfizer said a Phase 3 study to assess the use of Lyrica as therapy for epilepsy patients 5 to 65 years of age did not meet its primary endpoint. Treatment with Lyrica did not result in a statistically significant reduction in seizure frequency versus placebo. The study was a post-marketing commitment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



'Pfizer is committed to the study of patient populations with unmet treatment needs, including pediatric and adult patients experiencing generalized tonic-clonic seizures,' said Juan Ovalle, M.D., Global Chief Medical Officer, R&D and Medical, Upjohn, a division of Pfizer. 'These data contribute to our growing understanding of pediatric epilepsy and reflect our responsibility to advance scientific knowledge through post-marketing research.'



In the U.S., Lyrica is already indicated to treat fibromyalgia, diabetic nerve pain, spinal cord injury nerve pain and pain after shingles in adults.



