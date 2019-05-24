

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) Friday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Piqray for a type of advanced breast cancer afflicting patients carrying a gene mutation.



'The FDA approval of Piqray, which was discovered at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, marks the first ever treatment specifically for HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation. We are proud to offer a new treatment option that specifically addresses the needs of the patients living with this mutation,' said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, CEO, Novartis Oncology.



'We are grateful to our researchers' bold and unrelenting pursuit of a first-in-class treatment for this incurable disease, and to the patients, investigators and administrators who participated in the clinical trials leading to this remarkable milestone.'



Novartis said the late-stage study showed Piqray plus fulvestrant nearly doubled median progression-free survival compared to fulvestrant alone in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients with a PIK3CA mutation. Piqray provided consistent PFS results across pre-specified subgroups, including among patients previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.



'Today's approval is expected to change the way we practice medicine in advanced breast cancer. For the first time, physicians can test for PIK3CA biomarkers and develop a treatment plan based on the genomic profile of a patient's cancer,' said Fabrice André, MD, PhD, research director and head of INSERM Unit U981, professor in the Department of Medical Oncology at Institut Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, France, and global SOLAR-1 principal investigator.



