

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index reached its lowest level in almost three years in March, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, declined to a revised 95.9 in March from 97.1 in February. This was the lowest reading since April 2016. The reading was also below the preliminary estimate of 96.3.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity came in at 99.4 versus 100.5 in the preceding month. This was the lowest since September 2016, when the score was 99.3. The initial estimate for March was 99.6.



Meanwhile, the lagging index rose marginally to 104.3 in March from 104.5 the prior month. The March score was revised from 104.6.



