

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased for the first time in three months in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in March.



Food sales gained 1.2 percent from previous month, while clothing sales plunged 5.1 percent.



Meanwhile, on a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in April from 1 percent in the previous month.



In three months to April, retail sales advanced 1.9 percent compared to 0.6 percent in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX