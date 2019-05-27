

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) announced that its indirect subsidiary has decided to withdraw its offer for Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA because the minimum acceptance condition for completion of the offer is incapable of being satisfied.



Nasdaq noted that shareholders who previously accepted the offer are being released from their obligations under the offer.



Meanwhile, Oslo Børs VPS noted that acceptance period for Euronext's offer to buy Oslo Børs VPS shares expires May 31, at 18:00 CET.



