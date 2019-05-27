

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate fell less than expected in April, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The registered unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent in April from 5.9 percent in March. Economists had expected a fall to 5.7 percent. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 6.3 percent.



The number of newly registered unemployed persons fell to 112,900 in April from 123,600 in the previous month. The figure was 123,200 in February.



The total number of unemployed was 938,300 persons in April.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 5.5 percent in April from 5.6 percent in the prior month. The number of unemployed dropped to 922,800 from 932,900 in March.



